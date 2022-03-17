Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 2.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $334.30 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

