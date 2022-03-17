Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.30 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

