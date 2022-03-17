Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CYH opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

