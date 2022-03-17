Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE CBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
