Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 517,634 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
