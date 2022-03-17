Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 517,634 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.