Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:SBS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 3,404,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 514,763 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

