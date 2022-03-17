Comparing Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matterport and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million 17.12 -$338.06 million N/A N/A Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.45 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Matterport and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 105.94%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94% Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

Summary

Matterport beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; WordPress GDPR Framework, is a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union that falls under the GDPR; Resilient Access, is an Access Control Manager, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others. The company was founded by Jason Remillard on May 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

