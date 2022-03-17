Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $734.28 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $110.61 or 0.00272971 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $734.28 million and $76.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,734 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

