CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($77.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.64 ($90.82).

Shares of ETR COP traded up €2.14 ($2.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €48.82 ($53.65). 102,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.46.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

