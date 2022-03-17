CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMPUY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

