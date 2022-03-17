Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,742,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

