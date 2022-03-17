Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Confluent stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Confluent has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock worth $27,704,768.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Confluent by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

