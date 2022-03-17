Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 93,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,487,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Get Confluent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,025 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,768.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,539,000 after buying an additional 584,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.