CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells $346,075.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,064. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,698,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000.

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.