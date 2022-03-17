Connectome (CNTM) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Connectome (CNTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $140,270.56 and approximately $1.63 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

