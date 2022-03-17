Constellation Brands (STZ.B) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Constellation Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -723.00 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.69

Constellation Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Constellation Brands pays out -920.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Brands Competitors 275 1270 1445 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Constellation Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

