Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Shares Down 0%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The stock has a market cap of $172.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.