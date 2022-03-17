Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $202,382.90 and $11.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

