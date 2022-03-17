ContentBox 24 Hour Volume Hits $483.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $414,653.18 and $483.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00220329 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

