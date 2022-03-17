Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

