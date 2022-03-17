Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target Cut to €110.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 170,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,545. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.