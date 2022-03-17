Contrasting Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 3.02 $59.02 million $3.68 10.33 Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 3.04 $2.32 billion $5.16 9.76

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mercantile Bank pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.81% 1.26% Citizens Financial Group 33.19% 11.32% 1.28%

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Citizens Financial Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Mercantile Bank on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

