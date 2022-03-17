ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.29 ($3.29).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 194.10 ($2.52) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

