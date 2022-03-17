Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.91). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 16,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93.

Get Conygar Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Ware bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($66,319.90).

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.