Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $853.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.32 million and the highest is $897.85 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $125.29 on Thursday. Copart has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,931,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Copart by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

