Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 91,589 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 817,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,566. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

