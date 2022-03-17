Cormark Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cormark from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.91 on Thursday, hitting C$30.00. 334,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.60 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.34. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$29.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

