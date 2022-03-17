Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Corning by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corning by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

