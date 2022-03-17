CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,722,092. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $165.51 on Thursday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

