Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $28.38 or 0.00069575 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and approximately $617.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,850.95 or 1.00136504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00273231 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

