Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Coty stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

