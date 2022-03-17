Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.38.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coursera by 5,094.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.