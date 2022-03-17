COVA (COVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,440.00

COVA (COVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $122,179.45 and $4,440.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

