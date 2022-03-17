Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $83.20 million and $1.75 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.22 or 0.06869909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.60 or 1.00109715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.