Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.23 ($73.88).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV traded up €1.47 ($1.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €47.46 ($52.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.58 and its 200 day moving average is €54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.