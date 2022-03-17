Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading Down 4.8%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 11,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 409,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $744.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 299,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

