CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 142,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

