Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.