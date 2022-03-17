Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1116 per share on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

