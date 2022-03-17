Credits Hits One Day Volume of $77,271.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $77,271.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.