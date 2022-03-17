Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAP stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.