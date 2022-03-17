Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 417.50 ($5.43).

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.30. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £746.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,156.05). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,576.07). Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last three months.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.