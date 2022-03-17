Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 13,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

