CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 966,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. CRH has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

