Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 275 1270 1445 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 4.59% 0.06% 0.05% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 93.95 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.69

Crimson Wine Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

