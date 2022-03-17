Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Purchases $250,315.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $79.54. 1,468,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,294. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.