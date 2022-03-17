CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Increased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up about 10.1% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hillman Co. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $189.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.93.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

