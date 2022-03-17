Crust Shadow Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $634.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00035071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00105155 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.