CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

