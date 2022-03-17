CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

